MOSCOW Oct 25 Venezuelan Oil Minister Eulogio
Del Pino will meet Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak in
Moscow on Tuesday for talks, a spokesman for Venezuela's embassy
in Moscow told Reuters.
The spokesman declined to reveal details of the meeting,
saying the two men would hold a news briefing later.
Venezuela, a member of the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries, has been actively pushing for a deal among
leading global oil producers aimed at stabilising the oil
market.
Lower oil prices have hurt oil-rich Venezuela, which is in
the throes of a major economic crisis which has forced some
families to skip meals due to food shortages and galloping
inflation.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrew Osborn)