MOSCOW Oct 25 Venezuelan Oil Minister Eulogio
Del Pino and Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak have
discussed coordinating action on the global oil markets,
Russia's Energy Ministry said in a statement.
Del Pino is visiting Moscow on Tuesday for talks with Novak
and a source said he had also met Igor Sechin, the chief
executive of top Russian oil producer Rosneft.
"The main topic of the talks (with Novak) was coordination
of joint action on the oil market," the ministry said.
"The sides have discussed ... participation of OPEC and
independent oil producers in an agreement on limiting
production, various options of which are currently being worked
through," it said.
Venezuela, a member of the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries, has been actively pushing for a deal among
leading global oil producers aimed at stabilising the oil
market.
Lower oil prices have hurt oil-rich Venezuela, which is in
the throes of a major economic crisis which has forced some
families to skip meals due to food shortages and galloping
inflation.
