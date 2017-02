MOSCOW, Sept 7 Russia's biggest oil and gas companies LUKOIL , Rosneft and Gazpromneft could pay billions of roubles in fines for inflating diesel prices, Ria news agency said on Wednesday citing the head of Russia's anti-monopoly service.

"It will be multi-billion (rouble) fines, no doubt," Igor Artemyev told a conference in southern Russian town Rostov-on-Don.

In May Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin accused oil companies of a "conspiracy" to force up gasoline prices as the world's largest oil exporter struggled to combat fuel shortages and rising consumer inflation. (Writing By Andrey Ostroukh, Editing by John Bowker)