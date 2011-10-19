* Investments may reach $1 bln

* Port to carve a significant world's oil trade share

MOSCOW Oct 19 Russian investment group Summa Capital and a branch of oil trading giant Vitol, VTTI, will build an oil terminal in Rotterdam, a Summa's spokesman told Reuters on Wednesday.

The consortium of Vitol Tank Terminals International (VTTI) and Summa, controlled by businessman Ziyavudin Magomedov, have won a tender for the rights to build the 55-hectare terminal Tank Terminal Europoort West, which is expected to take on a significant share of global oil trade.

"We are signing the agreement tomorrow," the representative said, declining further comment.

The total investment volume may reach $1 billion, a source in the transportation market has told Reuters.

Russia's ports operator Global Ports (GLPRq.L) also participated in the competition in a consortium with Dutch ports operator Royal Vopak .

Earlier this year, Summa Capital and Russian pipeline operator Transneft bought the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk (NCSPq.L) to create Russia's leading crude export operator.

VTTI is a 50/50 venture between Vitol and Malaysian shipping company MISC Bhd , the shipping arm of state oil firm Petronas. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Nastassia Astrasheuskaya; editing by Jason Neely)