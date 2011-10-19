PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 9
MOSCOW Oct 19 Russian investment group Summa Capital and a branch of oil trading giant Vitol, VTTI, will build an oil terminal in Rotterdam, a Summa's spokesman told Reuters on Wednesday.
The consortium of Vitol Tank Terminals International (VTTI) and Summa, controlled by businessman Ziyavudin Magomedov, have won a tender for the rights to build the 55-hectare terminal Tank Terminal Europoort West, which is expected to take on a significant share of global oil trade.
"We are signing the agreement tomorrow," the representative said, declining further comment.
The total investment volume may reach $1 billion, a source in the transportation market has told Reuters.
Russia's ports operator Global Ports (GLPRq.L) also participated in the competition in a consortium with Dutch ports operator Royal Vopak .
Earlier this year, Summa Capital and Russian pipeline operator Transneft bought the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk (NCSPq.L) to create Russia's leading crude export operator.
VTTI is a 50/50 venture between Vitol and Malaysian shipping company MISC Bhd , the shipping arm of state oil firm Petronas. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Nastassia Astrasheuskaya; editing by Jason Neely)
