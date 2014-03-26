MOSCOW, March 26 Russian food retailer O'Key on Wednesday reported a 6.4 percent increase in 2013 net profit helped by growth in sales.

Net profit rose to 5 billion roubles ($140 million) from 4.7 billion in the previous year, on the back of a 17 percent increase in earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation to 11 billion roubles.

Sales grew by 19 percent to 139.5 billion roubles.

The company, which has struggled to meet its expansion targets, recently replaced its chief executive officer after predicting that its 2014 revenue growth would not exceed last year's.

