MOSCOW Aug 21 Russian food retailer O'Key said on Thursday its first-half net profit rose 5 percent, year-on-year, to 1.7 billion roubles ($46.8 million).

Net earnings growth was held back by higher finance costs, income tax, and other expenses, while gross profit increased 18 percent to 17.5 billion roubles, helped by improved purchasing conditions, O'Key said in a statement.

