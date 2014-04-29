MOSCOW, April 29 Russian food retailer O'Key said on Tuesday it swung to a first-quarter net loss from a year-ago profit due to foreign exchange losses and a tax charge related to the payment of dividends.

The company made a net loss of 22.2 million roubles ($618,200) compared with a 144.5 million rouble profit the year earlier, it said in a statement.

Revenue rose 12.7 percent, year-on-year, to 35.1 billion roubles, while like-for-like sales were up 4.1 percent. In January, O'Key forecast full-year revenue growth in the 15-19 percent range and like-for-like sales growth of between 5.5-6.5 percent. ($1 = 35.9120 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Megan Davies)