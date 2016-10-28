(Adds details, expansion plans)

Oct 28 O'Key Group SA says:

* Q3 net retail revenue up 6.3 percent year-on-year to 40.6 billion roubles ($645.54 million);

* Q3 net retail revenue excluding sales at discounters up 2.6 percent year-on-year to 39.1 billion roubles;

* Q3 like-for-like sales down 0.4 percent year-on-year;

* Q3 like-for-like traffic up 1.1 percent, average ticket down 1.4 percent;

* In Q3, the group opened two hypermarkets and two discounters;

* Total selling space increased by 8.6 percent year-on-year;

* "Our ambition is to open another six (discount) stores till the year end, which will bring the total number of our stores to 56 by the end of 2016," said Armin Burger, Chief Executive Officer of O'Key's discounter chain "Da!" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 62.8928 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)