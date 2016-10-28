UPDATE 2-Anglo American boosts 2016 output overall, copper down in Q4
* Kaz Minerals new output exceeds expectations (Adds detail, copper price, analyst comment, updates share price)
(Adds details, expansion plans)
Oct 28 O'Key Group SA says:
* Q3 net retail revenue up 6.3 percent year-on-year to 40.6 billion roubles ($645.54 million);
* Q3 net retail revenue excluding sales at discounters up 2.6 percent year-on-year to 39.1 billion roubles;
* Q3 like-for-like sales down 0.4 percent year-on-year;
* Q3 like-for-like traffic up 1.1 percent, average ticket down 1.4 percent;
* In Q3, the group opened two hypermarkets and two discounters;
* Total selling space increased by 8.6 percent year-on-year;
* "Our ambition is to open another six (discount) stores till the year end, which will bring the total number of our stores to 56 by the end of 2016," said Armin Burger, Chief Executive Officer of O'Key's discounter chain "Da!" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 62.8928 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
* Diageo ceo says prudent to assume environment in brazil is not getting better in near term
LONDON, Jan 26 Diageo, the world's largest distilled drinks company, reported a better than expected rise in sales on Thursday, helped by improvements in its U.S. business that boosted confidence in the company's future performance.