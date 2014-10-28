MOSCOW Oct 28 Russian food retailer O'Key Group has cut its 2014 full-year sales growth guidance to 7-9 percent, its Chief Executive Officer Tony Maher said on Tuesday, the company's second downward revision this year.

In April, O'Key said it expected sales to rise by 12-16 percent this year, lowering the outlook from an earlier 15-19 percent. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)