PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 14
March 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MOSCOW Oct 28 Russian food retailer O'Key Group has cut its 2014 full-year sales growth guidance to 7-9 percent, its Chief Executive Officer Tony Maher said on Tuesday, the company's second downward revision this year.
In April, O'Key said it expected sales to rise by 12-16 percent this year, lowering the outlook from an earlier 15-19 percent. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)
March 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI, March 13 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.