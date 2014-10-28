MOSCOW Oct 28 Russian food retailer O'Key said on Tuesday its third-quarter like-for-like sales fell 1.9 percent, citing impact from an economic slowdown and food import ban.

"We see shopping patterns change in the current economic environment as consumers cut down on non-essentials and buy fewer items per visit," Tony Maher, CEO of O'Key Group, said in a statement.

Total sales rose 7.2 percent to 36 billion roubles ($846.4 million), a slower pace than in the previous two quarter, the company said.

(1 US dollar = 42.5320 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)