MOSCOW, April 27 Russian food retailer O'Key
Group said on Monday its net loss had widened in the
first quarter, citing the increased cost of debt and expenses
related to new stores.
O'Key said it had made a net loss of 153 million roubles
($2.98 million) in January-March, compared to a
22-million-rouble loss in the first quarter of 2014, although
its core profit and revenues rose.
The company said its losses had widened because of the
increased cost of financing and higher depreciation charges
related to new stores, without providing details.
Quarterly earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 5.1 percent to 1.8 billion
roubles, it said, adding the EBITDA margin slid to 4.7 percent
from 4.8 percent in the first quarter of 2014.
Revenue grew 7.4 percent to 37.7 billion roubles thanks to
new stores and a 1.1 percent increase in like-for-like sales,
O'Key said in a statement.
Like-for-like sales improved compared with the previous
quarter when they were down 5.1 percent, although O'Key has yet
to stop customer outflows.
It reported a 1.9 percent drop in customer numbers and a 3.0
percent rise in the average bill for the first quarter, after a
6.2 percent decline and a 1.2 percent rise respectively in the
fourth quarter of 2014.
($1 = 51.4175 roubles)
