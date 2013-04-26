MOSCOW, April 26 Russia's fourth-largest food retailer O'Key reported on Friday a 44.4 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit to 4.7 billion roubles ($151.01 million).

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 25.5 percent to 9.4 billion roubles, with an 8.0 percent EBITDA margin versus 8.1 percent a year ago.

The results were helped by a 26 percent increase in revenues, better purchasing terms and foreign exchange gains, the company said in a statement.