MOSCOW, April 11 Russian food retailer O'Key has cut its 2013 revenue growth guidance after a weak start to the year, its chief executive said on Thursday.

The company now expects full-year revenue growth of 21 to 25 percent and like-for-like sales growth of 5.5-6.5 percent, CEO Patrick Longuet said on a conference call.

O'Key said in March it was targeting revenue growth of 24-28 percent and like-for-like growth of 6-7 percent this year, after 25.7 and 7.0 percent in 2012 respectively.

Earlier on Thursday the company reported a slowdown in first-quarter revenue growth to 17 percent from 24.5 percent in the previous quarter and said like-for-like sales grew 5.3 percent after 7.5 percent in the fourth quarter.