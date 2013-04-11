MOSCOW, April 11 Russian food retailer O'Key said on Thursday its like-for-like sales grew 5.3 percent, year-on-year, in the first quarter of 2013 after a rise of 7.5 percent in the previous period.

The growth was driven by a 5.0 percent rise in the average customer bill, while the number of bills edged up 0.4 percent, the company said in a statement.

Net retail revenue, including newer stores, increased by 17 percent, year-on-year, to stand at 30.8 billion roubles ($998.28 million) as its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets rose to 84 stores from 73 the year earlier.