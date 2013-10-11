MOSCOW Oct 11 Russian food retailer O'Key said on Friday its like-for-like sales grew 9.2 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2013, after a rise of 9.6 percent in the previous quarter.

Net retail revenue, including newer stores, increased by 19.9 percent year-on-year to stand at 33 billion roubles ($1.03 billion) as its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets rose to 87 stores from 77 the year earlier.