* Lisin and Timchenko seen vying for state rail unit

* Auction to take place on Oct. 28

* Russian Railways could raise more than $3.8 billion

By John Bowker

MOSCOW, Oct 4 Two of Russia's most powerful oligarchs are set to compete with each other in a multi-billion dollar auction for state-owned rail group Freight One, which goes up for sale at the end of this month.

Steel magnate Vladimir Lisin, Russia's richest man with a $24 billion fortune, will bid for the Russian Railways unit via his transport arm Universal Cargo Logistics Holding (UCLH), a spokesman for UCLH told Reuters on Tuesday.

The spokesman added he expected the biggest threat to Lisin's success to come from mining supply group Transoil, controlled by Gennady Timchenko, a billionaire oil trader and longtime associate of Prime Minister Vladimir Putin.

The battle for control of Freight One was reduced to a likely straight battle between the two oligarchs after Globaltrans (GLTRq.L), the only publicly listed contender, pulled out of the race last week.

Globaltrans, which like Transoil is part-owned by transport holding company N-Trans, said it would pull out of the auction due to volatile global financial conditions -- despite having secured financing.

Russian Railways has been preparing the sale of a 75 percent minus two shares stake in Freight One as part of a long-term plan to raise cash for new infrastructure.

The group, which controls Russia's vast rail system, had been mulling an initial public offering (IPO) of the unit before opting to find a strategic investor.

The auction date has been set for Oct. 28 with bidding starting at 125.375 billion roubles ($3.8 billion), Russian Railways said on its website.

Its Chairman Alexander Zhukov said in April the group expected to raise more than $4 billion from the stake, although it is likely uncertain market conditions since then have depressed the value.

Transoil could not be reached for comment. A spokeswoman for N-Trans declined to comment.

Freight One owns 21 percent of Russia's rolling stock.

Lisin's main business asset is the steelmaker NLMK (NLMKq.L). ($1 = 32.604 Russian Roubles) (Editing by David Holmes)