MOSCOW, April 20 The editor-in-chief of Russia's
RBC media group, whose outlets published revelations about the
commercial interests of people in the circle of Russian
President Vladimir Putin, is to take a study leave in the United
States, the holding said in a statement.
Last week, the offices of Mikhail Prokhorov, the billionaire
tycoon who controls RBC group, were searched by officials from
the Federal Security Service and from the tax inspectorate.
Officials said the searches were related to an investigation
into a bank bailed out by one of Prokhorov's firms. The Kremlin
denied there was any political motivation.
