MOSCOW, April 14 Russian Federal Security Service has been conducting searches at Moscow office of Onexim Group, which manages assets of tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov, three sources close to Onexim told Reuters on Thursday.

The reason for the searches was not immediately clear, they added.

Onexim's spokesman was not available for comment. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova and Polina Devitt; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)