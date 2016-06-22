MOSCOW, June 22 The chairman of Russian regional power generator Quadra, Evgeny Dod, has been detained by Russian law enforcement officials, two sources familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.

They had no information on the reason for the detention. Interfax news agency cited a source in law enforcement bodies as saying that Dod was being questioned as part of a fraud case and that the decision on his status in the investigation was yet to be taken.

Quadra and Onexim group, which owns Quadra, declined official comment. The Investigative Committee, the Russian state body that investigates crimes, was not available for immediate comment. (Reporting by Polina Devitt, Anastasia Lyrchikova and Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Christian Lowe)