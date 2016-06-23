PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 3
Feb 3 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MOSCOW, June 23 President Vladimir Putin has not discussed the detention of Yevgeny Dod, the former head of state power generator Rushydro, with the company's current general director, the Kremlin said on Thursday.
"This issue is purely under the jurisdiction of investigative bodies," Interfax news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.
(Reporting by Jack Stubbs and Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)
Feb 3 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Chinese tourism boom fuels rapid hotels expansion in Australia
Feb 2 Nordstrom Inc is winding down its relationship with the Ivanka Trump brand, Bloomberg reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.