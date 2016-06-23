MOSCOW, June 23 President Vladimir Putin has not discussed the detention of Yevgeny Dod, the former head of state power generator Rushydro, with the company's current general director, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

"This issue is purely under the jurisdiction of investigative bodies," Interfax news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

(Reporting by Jack Stubbs and Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)