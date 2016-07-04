MOSCOW, July 4 Russia's Onexim group, which manages the assets of Russian tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov, said on Monday it was wrong to conclude it was selling off all its Russian assets.

The group still has a strategic interest in making investments in Russia, it said in a statement.

It issued the statement after a source-based report in the daily Vedomosti newspaper, which said Prokhorov was selling off all his Russian assets. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Andrew Osborn)