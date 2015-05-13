RPT-Japan LNG buyers wary of Tellurian's fixed-price offer
* Flat $8/mmBtu could be expensive in 2023 -Diamond Gas Int'l
MOSCOW May 13 Russia is continuing its consultations with OPEC before a meeting of the oil producers' group in June and sees the current oil price within the range of Moscow's earlier forecasts, a Russian energy ministry official said on Wednesday.
The statement by Kirill Molodtsov, deputy energy minister, suggests Moscow is less worried about the oil price since it rebounded to $65 a barrel from January lows and may signal that Russia is less willing to cooperate with OPEC on production cuts.
Saudi Arabia and other OPEC members have said they will consider cutting output only if non-OPEC members such as Russia agree. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova, writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov)
* Flat $8/mmBtu could be expensive in 2023 -Diamond Gas Int'l
SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 6 A state appeals court on Thursday ruled California's high profile market system for reducing greenhouse gas emissions does not amount to an illegal tax, a decision that could lift a pall over the so-called cap-and-trade program's marketplace for buying and selling pollution allowances.
OXFORD, England, April 6 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Winning effective action on climate change will require treating the problem less as an environmental or human rights crisis and more as a sensible economic shift, the former Maldives president said Thursday.