MOSCOW May 13 Russia is continuing its consultations with OPEC before a meeting of the oil producers' group in June and sees the current oil price within the range of Moscow's earlier forecasts, a Russian energy ministry official said on Wednesday.

The statement by Kirill Molodtsov, deputy energy minister, suggests Moscow is less worried about the oil price since it rebounded to $65 a barrel from January lows and may signal that Russia is less willing to cooperate with OPEC on production cuts.

Saudi Arabia and other OPEC members have said they will consider cutting output only if non-OPEC members such as Russia agree. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova, writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov)