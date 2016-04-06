MOSCOW, April 6 Russia believes an oil price at $45-$50 per barrel is acceptable for the global oil market to balance, as it prepares to meet leading oil producers in Doha later this month, sources familiar with Russian plans said on Wednesday.

They also said that the deal to freeze oil output is expected to speed up rebalancing of oil supply and demand by around half a year.

The sources said that Russia will not contain its new projects as part of the freeze deal and may use other tools while the agreement lasts. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Katya Golubkova/Jason Bush)