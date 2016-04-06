OPEC's war on oil overhang starts to bear fruit
LONDON, April 11 OPEC appears to be slowly winning the battle against a global overhang of crude and oil products as inventories in onshore and floating storage decline.
MOSCOW, April 6 Russia believes an oil price at $45-$50 per barrel is acceptable for the global oil market to balance, as it prepares to meet leading oil producers in Doha later this month, sources familiar with Russian plans said on Wednesday.
They also said that the deal to freeze oil output is expected to speed up rebalancing of oil supply and demand by around half a year.
The sources said that Russia will not contain its new projects as part of the freeze deal and may use other tools while the agreement lasts. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Katya Golubkova/Jason Bush)
LONDON, April 11 OPEC appears to be slowly winning the battle against a global overhang of crude and oil products as inventories in onshore and floating storage decline.
LONDON, April 11 Nervous investors sought shelter in gold, Treasuries and the yen on Tuesday as growing tensions over Syria put the U.S. administration and Russia on a collision course.