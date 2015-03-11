MOSCOW, March 11 Russia said on Wednesday it
would meet OPEC in June to discuss the impact of shale oil on
global markets, just days before the producers' group decides
whether its policy of high production is sufficient to stifle
the U.S. energy boom.
The comment, from Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak,
comes as Saudi Arabia has said in recent weeks it wanted
non-OPEC producers to cooperate with the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries in future because the group would
not cut output unilaterally and lose market share as a result.
At the group's last meeting in November, OPEC kingpin Saudi
Arabia persuaded fellow members to keep production unchanged.
The decision pushed oil prices below $50 per barrel, from as
high as $115 in June, badly hurting the revenues of poorer OPEC
countries and non-members such as Russia.
Riyadh and other cash-rich Gulf producers have argued that
low oil prices would lead to higher demand for crude and depress
the U.S. shale boom, thus rebalancing the markets and pushing
oil prices higher in the second half of 2015.
"The next meeting between Russia and OPEC is planned in
Vienna for June. It is not linked in any way to the OPEC meeting
itself ... This time we will be discussing the impact from shale
oil on oil markets," Novak told Reuters.
The number of drilling rigs in the United States has fallen
steeply in recent months and production growth slowed, although
many U.S. producers argue that lower prices will bring
efficiency gains and output will not fall so steeply.
"Today we see that the number of drilling rigs has fallen
substantially versus 2014 - roughly by 30 percent. But there are
projects that continue to be implemented despite lower prices,"
Novak said.
Russia, the world's top oil producer for most of the past
decade, has refused to cut output in tandem with OPEC. Russia
says such a move would be technically impossible for its oil
industry, where private firms account for half of all
production.
In November, Russia said after meeting with a number of OPEC
ministers that it would not cut output even if prices fell below
$40 per barrel. Novak said the current oil price of $60 per
barrel was comfortable for Russian producers.
He said some estimates showed that up to $1 trillion of new
projects would be postponed around the world due to lower
prices.
"Low prices will be sustained for some time until excessive
volumes are cleared from the market ... We expect that in the
second half of 2015, activity will drop and prices could rise to
$65-$70 per barrel by the end of the year," Novak said.
(Writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Dale Hudson)