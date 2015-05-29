(Adds details, quotes, background)
MOSCOW May 29 Russia is calling on oil
producers around the world to refrain from increasing output,
Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday, according to
Russian news agencies, just days before he is due to meet
officials from OPEC.
The Russian economy has been hit hard by lower oil prices,
which have almost halved from a peak in June last year of $115
per barrel. Oil and gas sales account for around half or
Russia's state budget revenues.
"We call for all countries to keep their output unchanged,"
Novak was quoted as saying by TASS news agency. Several other
local media outlets also reported his call to global oil
producers.
The Russian minister is due to hold talks with some
officials from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries (OPEC) next month in Vienna, just before the group's
meeting on Jun.5.
Russia is not a member of OPEC, and Novak said Moscow did
not plan to seek an agreement with the group on specific
production levels.
OPEC is not expected to cut oil production to shore up
prices.
The group has increased production by 1.4 million barrels
per day (bpd) over the past year, with Saudi output alone
jumping by 450,000 bpd year-on-year to 10.15 million in April.
Russia has pushed its own production up by 200,000 bpd over
the past year, hitting an all-time high of more than 10.7
million bpd in April.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Pravin Char)