Exxon names environmentalist to board of directors
HOUSTON, Jan 25 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, named an environmentalist to its board of directors on Wednesday.
MOSCOW Dec 9 Russia's No.2 oil producer Lukoil said on Friday it was ready to follow Russia's commitments to oil output cuts as part of a global pact.
"Lukoil supports the Russian Energy Ministry's stance (on output cuts)", the company's press service said on Friday citing Chief Executive Vagit Alekperov.
(reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Denis Pinchuk; editing by Maria Kiselyova)
HOUSTON, Jan 25 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, named an environmentalist to its board of directors on Wednesday.
Jan 25 Cisco Systems Inc's decision to acquire software startup AppDynamics for $3.7 billion, nearly double the private-market valuation, reflects Cisco's struggles in building its software business, according to company financial reports and internal documents.
* NIELSEN PRICES $500 MILLION OF 5.000% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025