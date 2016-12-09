MOSCOW Dec 9 Russia's No.2 oil producer Lukoil said on Friday it was ready to follow Russia's commitments to oil output cuts as part of a global pact.

"Lukoil supports the Russian Energy Ministry's stance (on output cuts)", the company's press service said on Friday citing Chief Executive Vagit Alekperov.

(reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Denis Pinchuk; editing by Maria Kiselyova)