* Price of oil falls below Russia's budgeted level
* Russia has so far ruled out joint action with OPEC
MOSCOW, Sept 15 Russian Energy Minister
Alexander Novak will meet OPEC officials on Tuesday in Vienna,
his spokeswoman said, as oil's price fall piled pressure on
Moscow's budget.
The annual meeting had been planned long before oil fell
below the $100 per barrel level critical for Russia's oil sales
which account for 40 percent of state budget revenues.
Russia suffered from a decline of oil production and prices
this year and has cut its outlook for oil output as core Western
Siberian fields become more depleted.
The spokeswoman said that Novak and the officials from the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries had not
planned to discuss the prices of oil, which hit 26-month low for
Brent crude on Monday.
However, a government source told Reuters that the measures
to prop up the prices have long been discussed at the ministry.
"The talk of closer cooperation with OPEC on prices have
long been there," he said.
So far, Russia, the world's top producer of conventional
oil, has ruled out coordinated action with OPEC to halt the
price decline.
Oil prices have slid due to concern about weakening demand
and ample supplies, raising the question of whether Saudi
Arabia, holder of the world's largest spare output capacity,
will curb output. Brent crude fell below $100 last week
for the first time in 14 months.
OPEC oil ministers have not expressed pressing concern about
the drop in prices, seeing it as a temporary dip and predicting
prices will rise as higher seasonal demand arrives with colder
weather.
Russia has had a bumpy relationship with OPEC, with
pronouncements of interest in acting together not resulting in
significant action, even after the price slump of 2001-2002.
Oil ministers from the Middle East Gulf said last week the
oil price drop was unlikely to spur action by the OPEC unless
crude fell below $85 a barrel.
This is less than the $104 per barrel on average written
into the 2014 Russian budget.
Most analysts expect oil prices to fall in the coming years
as new production, including from unconventional sources in
North America, applies downward pressure to markets, with some
forecasts going as low as $70 per barrel for Brent crude oil in
2020 from $96.6 currently.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by William Hardy)