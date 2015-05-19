(Adds detail)
MOSCOW May 19 Russian Energy Minister Alexander
Novak will take part in a seminar of the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries in Vienna on June 3-4, just before
the group's policy-setting meeting on June 5, the Russian Energy
Ministry said on Tuesday.
Russia, the world's largest non-OPEC oil producer, has long
been seeking closer ties with the 12-nation group, which
accounts for a third of global output.
Moscow has become especially keen to forge closer ties
following a sharp fall in global oil prices, which have almost
halved from last June's peak of $115 per barrel. Brent oil
is now trading just above $65 per barrel.
The Russian Energy Ministry said in a statement that Novak
would present a report at the seminar, which is also expected to
be attended by oil ministers from Algeria, Angola and Venezuela.
The heads of Sinopec, Chevron,, Eni
and Total will also be present at the
discussion, the ministry said.
"The session participants will look into prospects for the
development of cooperation between national and international
oil companies as well as discuss trends in the sphere of demand
as defining factors for investments in oil production," it said.
In March, Novak told Reuters a Russian delegation would meet
OPEC officials in June to discuss the impact of shale oil on
global markets.
So far, Russia has refused to cut oil production voluntarily
to support prices, saying it would be unable to quickly restore
production if the cuts were implemented, mainly due to the vast
country's harsh climate.
At their June meeting, the OPEC countries are set to
maintain current production levels, as Gulf states continue to
focus on market share and as the current rally in crude prices
mutes calls from other members for supply cuts, according to
several OPEC sources.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing
by Gareth Jones)