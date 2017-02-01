UPDATE 1-Iran sees gas deal with Total within weeks - minister
DUBAI, June 17 Iran expects to sign a long-delayed gas deal with French oil major Total in the next few weeks, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Saturday.
MOSCOW Feb 1 Global oil output was cut by 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd) last month, Russian energy minister Alexander Novak told president Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, citing preliminary data.
"Some countries have cut more than it was planned and are moving ahead of schedule. Russian oil production was down by 117,000 bpd in January," Novak said.
Novak added he expected global oversupply to disappear from the oil market by the middle of this year. Russia has joined OPEC and some other non-OPEC nations to temporary cut production in a move to prop up global oil prices. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Denis Pinchuk/Katya Golubkova)
DUBAI, June 17 State-owned Qatargas said on Saturday it had signed an agreement with Shell for the delivery of up to 1.1 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year for five years.