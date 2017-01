VIENNA Oct 24 Russia's energy minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Monday that Russia considered oil output freeze to be an effective tool for stabilising global oil markets.

After a meeting with OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo, Novak said that they had discussed specific mechanisms of a possible deal between Russia and OPEC. Options other than output freeze were considered as well. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)