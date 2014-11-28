SOCHI, Russia Nov 28 Russian President Vladimir
Putin said on Friday he was confident the oil market would find
its balance by the middle of next year.
"I am confident that in the first quarter, in the middle of
next year the (oil) market will find a balance," Putin told a
meeting with the chief executive officer of France's Total
, Patrick Pouyanne.
Brent crude oil steadied below $73 a barrel on Friday after
hitting a fresh four-year low following OPEC's decision not to
cut output.
Putin added he had expected oil prices to fall after OPEC's
meeting and said Moscow had not insisted on any specific action
to stabilise them.
(Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; writing by Katya Golubkova,
editing by Elizabeth Piper)