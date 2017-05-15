(Adds Putin quotes)
BEIJING May 15 Russian President Vladimir Putin
said on Monday that extending oil output cuts for a further nine
months was the right thing to do to ensure stable oil prices.
Saudi Arabia and Russia, the world's two top oil producers,
agreed on Monday on the need to extend the cuts for a further
nine months until March 2018 to rein in a global crude glut.
At a news briefing in Beijing, where he is attending an
international conference, Putin was asked how confident he was
that the agreement between Russia and Saudi Arabia would bring
stability to world oil prices.
"I think the prospects are good. I feel optimism because our
main partner in this process, and our main partner without doubt
is Saudi Arabia, has fully implemented all the agreements that
took place up to now, and secondly, Saudi Arabia wants to
maintain stable and fair prices for oil."
"Thirdly, I think it's right that the decision was taken not
for two or three or four months but for nine months, to the
middle of next year. That is the main condition for stability,"
Putin said.
"I very recently, there's no secret in this, met behind
closed doors all the leaders of our biggest oil and gas
companies, along with the energy minister. We discussed this
theme, and we supported such a proposal."
(Reporting by Denis Dyomkin/Andrey Ostroukh/Christian Lowe;
Editing by Dale Hudson)