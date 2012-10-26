MOSCOW Oct 26 Russian investigators on Friday
charged protest leader Sergei Udaltsov with plotting riots, in a
case that has raised alarm among rights activists and Western
governments.
The Federal Investigative Committee formally charged
Udaltsov in morning questioning, after a pro-Kremlin TV channel
broadcast footage from a hidden camera which it said showed him
conspiring with a Georgian politician.
Udaltsov faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted in the
case, which he and other Kremlin critics say is part of a
tightening clampdown on dissent since Vladimir Putin started a
fresh six-year presidential term in May amid a wave of protests.
Unlike two lesser-known activists charged in the same case,
Udaltsov was not detained but has been ordered to remain in
Moscow pending further investigation and possible trial.
One of the two, Leonid Razvozzhayev, said he was abducted
in Ukraine last week and tortured. He has
formally retracted his confession, his lawyer Mark Feigin said
on Thursday.
Several people gathered outside the Investigative Committee
building in Moscow to support Udaltsov. One held a banner
reading: "I demand an end to repression and torture".
On arrival at the Investigative Committee building for
questioning, the shaven-headed Udaltsov raised clenched fists.
"I'm not guilty of anything, I hold my head high," he said.
Udaltsov was among the leaders of a series of protests
prompted by allegations of fraud in a December 2011
parliamentary election won by Putin's ruling United Russia
party.
Putin, in power since 2000, won a new term in March.
Opponents say he has used legislation and criminal cases to curb
opposition.