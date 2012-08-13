* Vote will elect a coordinating council
By Gleb Bryanski
MOSCOW, Aug 13 Russia's fragmented opposition is
to hold a nationwide Internet vote to identify its most popular
leaders and elect a coordinating council ahead of planned mass
anti-Kremlin protests later this year.
Although the opposition got tens of thousands of people onto
the streets to protest against an allegedly rigged parliamentary
election in December and against the return of Vladimir Putin to
the presidency in a March vote, it has so far failed to
capitalise on that success to build a more organised movement.
The Internet vote, set for Oct. 7, is therefore being seen
as an attempt to unite a group of individuals of differing
political views who have traditionally failed to put their
ideological and personal differences aside to take on the
Kremlin.
"We need competition," anti-corruption blogger Alexei
Navalny said in a video on his blog, adding that at least
100,000 people would need to vote for it to have legitimacy.
Navalny, who has become one of the opposition's best-known
leaders in the last year, said the vote would breath new life
into a movement that - with new elections years away - is
bereft of an immediate reference point for change.
"This opposition has been demoralised because it has not
been taking part in competitive processes for a long time," said
Navalny, calling on his own supporters to take part in the vote.
Although it has a handful of sympathisers, the opposition
does not have any factions in the Duma, the lower house of the
Russian parliament, is rarely given air time on state TV, and is
more popular in big urban centres such as Moscow and St.
Petersburg than in the provinces.
"LACK OF LEGITIMACY"
In power either as president or as prime minister for the
last 12 years, Putin has complained that the opposition lacks
any leaders with whom the authorities can negotiate.
Navalny said the Internet vote was a response to that jibe
and that the current leaders' lack of legitimacy has been the
opposition's main problem.
Despite months of street rallies, it has failed to formulate
a united political agenda beyond its general opposition to the
Kremlin and has not raised sufficient funds to start putting
together a movement that could one day present a serious
challenge to Putin, who is due to stay in power until at least
2018.
Other anti-Kremlin politicians have also agreed to
participate in the Internet vote though some are hesitant,
pointing out that with his large online following Navalny will
be the main beneficiary of such a vote.
The election commission that will organise the vote will
include Ilya Segalovich, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer
of Russia's most popular internet search engine Yandex.
Segalovich is No. 159 on Forbes magazine's list of richest
Russians after Yandex's $1.4 billion initial public offering in
New York in 2011.
The vote will elect 45 people to a coordinating council,
which will then decide on tactical issues such as how and when
opposition rallies are organised.
The three most prominent groups within the opposition - the
liberals, the nationalists and the leftists - will be given
quotas of five people each on the council to ensure that all of
the movement's factions are represented.