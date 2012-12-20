MOSCOW Dec 20 Alexei Navalny, one of the most prominent leaders of protests against Russia President Vladimir Putin, has been charged with multi-million dollar fraud and money laundering, investigators said on Thursday.

Navalny's brother, Oleg, has also been charged with aiding his older brother in the embezzelment of 55 million roubles ($1.79 million).

If he is found guilty of fraud, Navalny could be jailed for up two years. He has denied doing anything wrong.