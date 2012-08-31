* Offers at least $14 per GDR to Nomos minorities

* Nomos shares surge, but analysts question minority offer

* Merged entity would hold IPO in next 2-3 years (Rewrites first paragraph, adds details, analysts, background)

By Katya Golubkova and Oksana Kobzeva

MOSCOW, Aug 31 Russia's Otkritie Financial Corp plans to take over banking group Nomos in a deal that would create the country's second-largest private lender but was criticised for lack of clarity.

Otkritie, which already owns nearly 20 percent of Nomos, is offering minority shareholders - who have around a quarter of the stock - at least $14 per global depositary receipt (GDR), putting a value of about $2 billion on all the outstanding shares, according to Reuters calculations.

The price would be a premium of 33 percent to Nomos's closing share price on Thursday, but it was unclear how Otkritie would structure the remainder of deal. As well as the minority holders, Nomos has a number of larger investors, the biggest of which is a group run by Russian businessman Alexander Nesis.

Some were critical of what had been set out.

"The deal is incomprehensible and opaque. How much will be paid for in cash, and how much through asset swaps?" asked Andrei Klapko, banking analyst at Gazprombank.

Otkritie said it had reached agreements with the owners of 58.5 percent of Nomos to buy their shares, but did not state the price it would pay those holders.

Nesis's ICT Group has a stake of around 40 percent. Affiliates of ICT would retain a share in the new group.

The deal would create a Russian private sector player second to Alfa Bank, part of oil-to-retail tycoon Mikhail Fridman's empire. Otkritie, which last year mothballed plans to go public, said it planned an IPO of the combined group in two to three years' time.

The deal would take Nomos private just 16 months after it raised $800 million on the stock market. Analysts said, however, that the multi-stage deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, faced significant risks which meant minority investors might not get their payday.

"While the pricing and terms implied ... would obviously be very positive for Nomos minorities, we would advise caution because we do not understand any potential rationale for Otkritie to pay such a large premium to free-float investors," wrote Jason Hurwitz, senior financial analyst at Alfa Bank.

Otkritie said that, subject to regulatory approval, the offer to minority shareholders would be made by the end of 2012.

AGREEMENTS REACHED

Nomos, ranked Russia's No.13 Russian bank by assets, had been in talks since July to merge with its smaller river Otkritie Bank, co-owned by Otkritie Financial Corp and ranked No.34 by assets, sources have said.

In August, Czech financial group PPF sold the bulk of its 26.5 percent stake in Nomos to Otkritie.

Nomos said in a statement it had not received a formal offer for the minorities' shares, but noted Otkritie's intention to buy the shares. It said it will comment further as appropriate.

Otkritie Financial Corp - owned by its directors, state bank VTB and Anatoly Chubais, architect of Russia's post-Soviet privatisations - said it aimed to become Russia's "largest independent and publicly-traded financial group".

Otkritie had been considering floating a 20 percent stake in late 2012 but mothballed those plans last year, citing difficult markets.

Otkritie Bank's shareholders include the Deposit Insurance Agency - Russia's equivalent of the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation - with a 24 percent stake and the International Finance Corp with 14 percent.

Otkritie Financial Corp gave no information about how it plans to fund the Nomos deal. VTB declined to comment on whether it will provide a loan to fund the deal.

After the deal is completed, Otkritie CEO Vadim Belyaev and the management of Otkritie will control up to 25 percent of the combined entity. Stakes of up to 10 percent will be owned by companies affiliated with ICT shareholders as well as by VTB and businessmen Boris Mints and Alexander Mamut.

Nomos GDRs were up 18.8 percent at $12.53 in London, having added 16.5 percent in Moscow to 814.5 roubles. ($1 = 32.1714 Russian roubles) (Additional reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Melissa Akin and David Holmes)