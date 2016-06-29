* Loan book grew by 44 pct in 2015

MOSCOW, June 29 Russia's biggest private bank Otkritie Financial Corporation aims to build on its success in organising foreign loans for Russian companies starved of financing from state lenders hit by Western sanctions over the Ukraine conflict.

Otkritie is part of a non-state banking group that has expanded rapidly in recent years, swallowing rivals and ramping up lending to fill the void left by sanctions on the likes of Sberbank and VTB.

Evgeny Dankevich, chairman of Otkritie Financial Corp's management board, told Reuters that his bank had done deals to bring money from overseas lenders to Russian companies and sees good prospects for more in future.

"We would like to develop such cooperation with both European and Asian banks, including ones in China," he said.

The bank's loan book grew by 44 percent in 2015 against a sector average of about 8 percent, helping it to a 6.6 billion rouble ($103 million) profit.

One prominent deal around the end of 2014 involved Otkritie's use of repurchase agreements with the central bank to help oil major Rosneft refinance billions of dollars of debt, sources told Reuters.

Dankevich declined to name clients for whom Otkritie had organised overseas funding, saying only that it worked with companies in many sectors of the Russian economy.

Russian dollar borrowing slowed to a trickle after sanctions were imposed in 2014, though there have been several small Eurobond deals in recent months.

Yet foreign banks remain cautious, choosing deals case by case.

SCALE IS KEY

Otkritie cemented its position as Russia's largest private bank after the takeover of Petrocommerce Bank from an investment company with ties to shareholders in oil company Lukoil last year.

Otkritie Holding, which controls Otkritie Financial Corp, is also taking part in the financial rehabilitation of mid-sized Trust Bank after one of Russia's largest banking bailouts in late 2014.

"Now we need to stay big, to realise the effect of scale," Dankevich said, adding that Otkritie Financial Corp is not planning more acquisitions at the moment.

Yet a full recovery in retail or corporate lending is still some way off, Dankevich said.

"It's still difficult for business. Of course it has adapted in many ways and conversations about the crisis were gloomier than the reality. But that doesn't mean the economy has started to grow."

Russian banks' loan books shrank by about 5 percent over the first five months of this year, central bank data show, as the economy contracted by 1 percent year on year.

Otkritie may be bucking that lending trend, but Dankevich's focus on scale remains key in a sector where thin margins make big profits harder to achieve.

"The era of high yields is long gone," he said. ($1 = 64.1033 roubles)

