MOSCOW Aug 31 Otkritie Financial Corporation said on Friday it plans to consolidate up to 100 percent in Nomos bank over the coming two years, increasing its holding from just under 20 percent.

It added that it already had reached agreements with the owners of 58.5 percent of Nomos shares. ICT group is the largest shareholder with a stake of around 40 percent, while 25 percent of Nomos shares are in free float.

"Nomos Bank minority shareholders will be issued a buy-out offer for their shares no later than the end of 2012. The price in rubles per share will be set based on the official exchange rate on the day the offer is announced and will be no less than $14 per GDR," Otkritie said. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Melissa Akin)