MOSCOW Nov 30 Russia's net capital outflow may reach $80 billion this year, Deputy Economy Minister Andrei Klepach said on Wednesday.

This is higher that the most recent central bank's estimates of $70 billion in capital flight for this year.

Klepach also said that capital outflow in 2012 may come to around $20 billion. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by John Bowker)