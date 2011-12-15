BRIEF-Mercialys renews partnership with Medecins du Monde for 2017
* Mercialys renews its partnership with Medecins du Monde for 2017 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MOSCOW Dec 15 Russia saw $74 billion in capital outflows in the first 11 months of the year, Central Bank First Deputy Chairman Alexei Ulyukayev said on Thursday.
Ulyukayev also said that the central bank is satisfied with current inflation trend and that its monetary policy still provides an adequate balance between inflationary risks and risks to economic growth. He added, however, that risks to economic growth are rising. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
* Mercialys renews its partnership with Medecins du Monde for 2017 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Feb 7 Sterling bounced back from its weakest point in two weeks against the dollar on Tuesday as investors jumped on signs of growing pressure on the government to give parliament a greater say in the final deal to leave the European Union.
LONDON, Feb 7 The world's $544 trillion derivatives market warned on Tuesday of potential market disruption without a six-month phase-in for a new rule requiring trades to be backed by cash in case of default.