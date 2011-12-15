MOSCOW Dec 15 Russia saw $74 billion in capital outflows in the first 11 months of the year, Central Bank First Deputy Chairman Alexei Ulyukayev said on Thursday.

Ulyukayev also said that the central bank is satisfied with current inflation trend and that its monetary policy still provides an adequate balance between inflationary risks and risks to economic growth. He added, however, that risks to economic growth are rising. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Lidia Kelly)