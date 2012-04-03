MOSCOW, April 3 Capital outflows from Russia
declined in March compared to February levels when they totalled
$9 billion, Central Bank First Deputy Chairman Alexei Ulyukayev
said on Tuesday.
In January, net capital outflow stood at around $17 billion,
according to the economy ministry, while in the whole of 2011 it
reached $84.2 billion.
Ulyukayev also told a conference that the central bank would
meet on interest rates next week.
Earlier on Tuesday he said that the market participants were
comfortable with the existing 225 basis points gap between
lending and deposit rates.
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh;
Editing by MAria Kiseleva)