* October pace slowest since Dec 2009
* Follows sluggish growth in Sept
* Signals cloudy outlook for industry
MOSCOW, Nov 16 Russian industrial output
grew at its slowest pace since the end of 2009 in October,
signalling a cloudy outlook for industry with slumping local and
overseas demand pushing mining and energy production into a
decline.
Although the 3.6 percent growth in industrial production
last month matches analysts expectations, it was the
slowest pace since December of 2009 - a year which ended with
Russia's deepest recession in more than a decade.
The weak reading follows a disappointing production output
in September, which came at 3.9 percent and much below the 5.6
percent forecast of analysts.
Lower gas production, with gas export monopoly Gazprom
seeing its October output down 9.2 percent compared to
a year ago, stood behind the 0.3 percent
year-on-year decline in the mining sector output last month, its
first fall in two years.
Warmer weather in October decreased domestic demand for
electricity by 0.7 percent in annual terms, according to
official energy data, which dragged overall production and
distribution of electricity, gas and water down 2.2 percent.
"Overall dynamics remain far from optimistic, being set to
face more head wind from the euro zone and other developed
countries' growth deceleration in 2012, fragile domestic demand
and strong competition from imports," Dmitry Polevoy, an
economist with ING in Moscow, said in a note following the data
release.
"PMI surveys suggest that industry outlook remains cloudy,
providing an argument for more accommodative monetary policy in
2012."
The HSBC purchasing managers' index (PMI) showed only a
modest improvement last month, with businesses reducing their
headcount at the fastest rate since February 2010, fearing for
future output growth.
"We expect that decline in external demand will continue to
have a deterring effect on the growth of the industry," said
Vladimir Tsibanov, an analyst with Rosbank in Moscow.
The Russian central bank left all its key interest rates
unchanged last month, saying the current level of rates provides
an accurate balance between easing inflation and a slowdown in
economic growth.
The central bank next monthly rate meeting is to take place
at the end of November.
(Additonal reporting by Maya Dyakina and Anastasia Lyrchikova;
Writing by Lidia Kelly)