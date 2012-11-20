MOSCOW Nov 20 Russia's candidate for a global
beauty pageant veered away from platitudes about world peace to
deliver a stinging condemnation of her homeland under President
Vladimir Putin, calling it a "beggar country" and a great artery
that feeds a corrupt elite.
When Natalia Pereverzeva, who was crowned Miss Moscow in
2010 and posed topless in Playboy last year, was asked what made
her proud of her country at the environmentally conscious Miss
Earth pageant in the Philippines, she launched into a tirade
against corruption and crony capitalism.
"My Russia...is (a) poor, long, suffering country,
mercilessly torn to pieces by greedy, dishonest, unbelieving
people. My Russia - it is a great artery, from which the
"chosen" few are draining away its wealth," the 24-year old
brunette wrote on the Miss Earth website. (here)
She also called Russia "an endless Caucasian war," in a
reference to two wars the Russian army fought with separatists
in the North Caucasus province of Chechnya and an ongoing
insurgency that has spread to the broader mostly Muslim region.
Her criticisms against corruption, which have been repeated
more often by ordinary Russians since the start of the biggest
protests against Putin's rule, caused a backlash among some
commentators in the country's largely Kremlin-friendly press.
"I wouldn't advise my participant to represent their country
in such a way... I just think a beauty competition is not a
place for criticising one's country," modelling consultant
Elizaveta Komarova said in tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda.
Pereverzeva also praised her country's famous literary
figures, including 20th century poet Sergei Yesenin and 19th
century literary great Alexander Pushkin.
She also said she loved her country, calling it "a kind cow
with very big eyes, funny horns and always chewing ... Oh, what
sweet milk she gives!"
(Reporting By Thomas Grove, editing by Paul Casciato)