MOSCOW, June 25 Russia's upper house of parliament approved legislation allowing banks to share information about their foreign clients with overseas tax officials on Wednesday, a move that will enable banks to comply with a new U.S. tax law.

Nearly 70 countries have negotiated pacts with U.S. Treasury officials that allow their firms to comply with the new rules while preserving national privacy laws, but talks with Russia broke off earlier this year because of the Ukraine crisis.

However, hundreds of Russian institutions have signed up to comply voluntarily, despite Russian law currently leaving them liable to pay a 30 percent withholding tax on their U.S. investment income once the act takes effect on July 1.

The bill now passes from the upper house of parliament to President Vladimir Putin, who must sign it into law.

The U.S. Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA), written in the wake of a tax-dodging scandal using secret Swiss bank accounts, requires foreign financial institutions to share information with the U.S. Internal Revenue Service about Americans' accounts worth more than $50,000.

Earlier this month, Russia's second-largest bank, VTB , said it was phasing out business with around 2,000 Russia-based individual and corporate clients that are U.S. taxpayers in light of risks associated with FATCA.

The United States and European Union imposed sanctions earlier this year on Russian officials, lawmakers and a few companies close to President Vladimir Putin to punish Moscow for annexing Ukraine's Crimea region.

They are threatening further sanctions if Russia thwarts efforts to bring stability to eastern Ukraine, where pro-Russian separatists are fighting against the government. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)