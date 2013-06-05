MOSCOW, June 5 Condemned by a leading blogger as
a "party of swindlers and thieves", Russian President Vladimir
Putin's ruling United Russia is looking for Internet-savvy
supporters to promote its brand in Moscow, the cradle of mass
anti-Kremlin protests.
The Internet has been widely used by Putin's foes in recent
years as a tool for exposing corruption among officials and
organising protests. Prominent opposition figures, including
anti-graft blogger Alexei Navalny, made their names online.
But United Russia, regularly satirised on the Internet, is
fighting back with a bid for more positive online coverage
before Moscow mayoral elections in which the incumbent Sergei
Sobyanin, a close Putin ally, will seek a five-year term.
"We need the 'Jedis' of the social networks ... the idols of
audiences in their thousands," United Russia's Moscow branch
said in a note announcing the launch of the Summer Blogger
School offering training to sympathisers.
Navalny, who coined the phrase "party of swindlers and
thieves" that went viral among Moscow's urban elite, plans to
challenge Sobyanin in the Sept. 8 vote unless he is convicted
before then in an ongoing trial.
He has been the face of the largest wave of protests against
Putin's 13-year rule that erupted over accusations of widespread
violations in parliamentary elections in 2011.
At their height, the protests brought tens of thousands of
people into Moscow's streets, but they have since subsided and
opposition leaders hope a march due on June 12 will again turn
the tables.
