By Jason Bush
MOSCOW, Oct 18 A Russian government plan to
slash compulsory retirement savings threatens to cripple the
nascent asset management industry without fixing a hole in the
state pensions budget, industry players and economic experts
warn.
Progress on pension reform is being closely watched, as
Russia grapples with a huge shortfall in its overburdened state
pension system. Subsidies to this system already swallow up a
quarter of the federal budget - and they will keep rising as the
number of pensioners keeps growing.
But the solution the government is now mulling will deal a
blow to Russia's financial markets and the pensions industry,
which had hoped that Vladimir Putin's return to the Kremlin this
year would trigger investor-friendly reforms.
"It's close to catastrophic what is going on," said
Alexander Lorenz, chairman of the pension fund arm of Austria's
Raiffeisen Bank in Moscow - one of the few international players
to brave the Russian pensions market.
"In this context, the discussion of Moscow as an
international financial centre is laughable."
GOVERNMENT DIVISIONS
Although Putin has identified pension reform as one of his
main economic policy priorities, deep divisions over the issue
within the government have held up a plan for months.
After a dressing-down from Putin over the delay, Prime
Minister Dmitry Medvedev's cabinet recently presented a new
pensions strategy that would slash contributions that Russians
are required to save for their own retirement, freeing up cash
that could instead be used to pay pensions today.
Senior officials have emphasised that no final decision on
the plan has yet been taken, with the final version expected
only at the beginning of next year.
But for Putin, a key advantage of the plan is that it would
ease the immediate fiscal burden of pensions without requiring
an unpopular increase in the retirement age - now 60 for men and
55 for women - thereby honouring one of the key promises he made
before his election in March.
The Labour and Social Security Ministry, which drew up the
document, argues that the compulsory savings system is unfair
and illogical, because the returns on pension fund investments
have lagged the rate of inflation.
But many analysts warn that the new pensions strategy would
greatly reduce the funds available for investment in Russia's
shallow financial markets. That would reinforce their reliance
on volatile foreign capital flows, and exacerbate a dearth of
long-term investment capital widely acknowledged as one of
Russia's most fundamental economic problems.
And by reducing the savings available to pay future
pensioners, the plan would only increase the fiscal burden of
pensions in the long run.
"It is irrational and illogical. It's impermissible to feed
the present generations at the expense of future generations,"
said Pavel Teplukhin, the new country head for Deutsche Bank in
Russia, who previously headed leading Russian investment company
Troika Dialog.
"It will be a disaster," said Yulia Tsepliaeva, chief Russia
economist at BNP Paribas. "There's no way to build an
institutional investment industry in this country in future."
POLICY U-TURN
If Russia goes ahead with its plan, it would also raise
questions about the government's reliability, as it back-tracks
on a pension reform that was adopted by Putin during his first
presidential term a decade ago.
The earlier reform introduced the so-called three-pillar
pension model that requires citizens to make obligatory savings
to cover part of the cost of their future pensions, in addition
to the state pension and voluntary savings. The mandatory
savings are invested in financial markets.
This once-fashionable system is now facing a backlash from
cash-strapped governments pressured by the financial crisis.
Both Argentina and Hungary recently nationalised the
obligatory savings - provoking outcries from investors - while
Poland has slashed the contribution rate on individual
retirement savings to 2.3 percent of salaries from 7.3 percent.
The plan now under discussion in Russia would reduce the
rate for mandatory contributions - paid by employers on behalf
of their staff through a payroll tax - to 2 percent from 6
percent, with the excess diverted to the state pension fund.
The change would be a serious setback to Russia's nascent
pension fund industry, which remains severely underdeveloped
despite the earlier reform, but has recently grown quickly.
Total pension fund assets under management represent only 4
percent of gross domestic product - far smaller than the 70
percent share in the United States, and the 15 percent share
seen in Poland, an emerging market pioneer in pension reform.
Nevertheless, as more working Russians have joined the
obligatory contributions system, the size of pension fund assets
has increased five-fold over the last five years.
"Year-on-year assets under management growth has been 50
percent for us, which is phenomenal. The whole industry has been
growing very rapidly," said Lorenz from Raiffeisen.
"And now, to pull the plug on something that is just taking
off, is just insane."
Analysts at Renaissance Capital calculate that if the
present system is left intact, pension funds under management
will more than double to $160 billion by 2022.
"If we grow this funded pillar we have long term-money and
we can use these savings for our domestic investment - and that
is very, very important," said Ivan Tchakarov, chief Russia
economist at Renaissance.
If the government does reduce the contribution rate to 2
percent, the amount accumulated by 2022 would be slashed in half
to $80 billion, Renaissance estimates. Yet the money freed up
over the decade amounts to less than one year's worth of budget
subsidies to the State Pension Fund.
Many analysts therefore argue that the only long-term answer
is the one step that Putin has vowed to avoid.
"Many of the proposals that are being put out right now are
just playing around," said Tchakarov, "and trying to avoid the
only solution that could radically solve the problem, which is
increasing the pension age."