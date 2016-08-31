MOSCOW Aug 31 Russia will again freeze accumulative pension contributions in 2017 because budget proposals do not include a transfer of money to the state pension fund, Russian news agencies cited Deputy Prime Minister Olga Golodets as saying on Wednesday.

For three straight years, Russia has suspended transfers of money destined for the accumulative part of the pension system in order to help with current pension needs. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov and Alexander Winning; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)