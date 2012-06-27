* Bank part of IFD Kapital, controlled by Lukoil execs
* Lukoil co-owner Fedun wanted bank's IPO in 2-3 yrs
* Fragile markets meant Sberbank's stake sale also on hold
MOSCOW, June 27 Russian mid-sized lender
Petrocommerce, part of IFD Kapital group controlled by
executives at Lukoil, is unlikely to conduct a share
offering in the next couple of years due to fragile markets, its
executive director said.
Leonid Fedun, chairman of the board at Petrocommerce and the
second largest shareholder in Russia's No.2 crude producer
Lukoil, told Kommersant daily newspaper last year that the
lender may launch an IPO in the next 2-3 years.
But Petrocommerce's Pavel Neumyvakin told journalists on
Wednesday that global markets are unfavourable for share
offerings at the moment.
"Given current market environment, it is a quite optimistic
to talk about an exit in the next couple of years," he said,
speaking at the opening of a new office a few kilometres away
from the Kremlin.
Global markets are still under pressure following the debt
crisis in eurozone and a possible exit by Greece from the
currency union which may lead to large losses for European
lenders, which have already suffered falling bond prices.
Weak markets meant the planned sale of a 7.6 percent stake
by Russia's top lender Sberbank has also been put on
hold.
Petrocommerce, ranked among Russia's top-30 lenders by
assets, is a strategic partner and major settlement bank of
Lukoil but also provides banking services to a wide range of
clients, IFD said on its website.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Megan Davies and
Elaine Hardcastle)