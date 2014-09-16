(Adds details, quote, context)
MOSCOW, Sept 16 Russia-focused gold miner
Petropavlovsk said on Tuesday its senior lenders wanted
an agreement on refinancing terms to be completed as soon as
possible, while one of them could require a partial repayment of
its existing facilities.
Petropavlovsk, hit by a fall in gold prices in 2013, is
talking with senior lenders to avoid breaching covenants in its
banking facilities at end-2014 and with holders of its $310.5
million convertible bonds due for repayment in February 2015.
"The company's continuing goal remains to achieve full
repayment of the existing bonds for cash at par value upon
maturity. However, in light of the current market and
geopolitical environment, this may not be achievable," it said
in a statement.
The assets of London-listed Petropavlovsk are based in
Russia, hit by Western sanctions over the Kremlin's role in the
Ukrainian crisis. The sanctions have limited access of some
Russian companies and banks to Western refinancing, but
Petropavlovsk has been unaffected by the punitive measures so
far.
The company has been working on the issue of new convertible
bonds which would be offered to the holders of the existing
4-percent bonds in exchange for the existing bonds with a cash
element. The size of the cash element would depend upon the
results of the company's proposed equity rights issue, it added.
Excluding the effects of any refinancing, Petropavlovsk
previously said it planned to reduce net debt to $850 million by
the year end. Its senior creditors are Sberbank and
VTB, Russia's largest lenders.
Petropavlovsk said on Tuesday that the company has had
detailed discussions with holders of its bonds representing
around 20 percent of the principal amount outstanding.
The majority of these holders, or 18 percent by value, have
indicated a willingness to support a transaction based on the
following terms: maturity - Oct. 2019, coupon: 7.5 percent per
annum, size: $310.5 million less net proceeds from the rights
issue, conversion price: 60-65 pence, the firm added.
The deal, if completed, "would not see a large step change
in the debt position of the group but would buy a lot more time
to generate the cash flows to repay the bulk of the current net
debt," analysts of Canaccord Genuity said in a note.
Petropavlovsk shares were down 14 percent in London on
Tuesday at 34.0 pence per share. The company's shares have been
volatile this year, reacting sharply on the refinancing.
