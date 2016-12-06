MOSCOW Dec 6 Russia's Petropavlovsk CEO Pavel Maslovskiy told Reuters: * The company sees gold price at $1,150 per troy ounce in its conservative scenario in 2017; * The company's costs are seen flat in 2017; * The remaining $120-140 mln to be gradually invested in the company's pressure oxidation project (POX) in the coming years, 90 percent of equipment already bought; * Amur Zoloto's new proposal was caused by a debt restructuring deal between Petropavlovsk and its creditors; * The company's creditors support the possible deal with Amur Zoloto. He did not say when Petropavlovsk board of directors would consider the proposal; * Petropavlovsk said on Monday Amur Zoloto's shareholders offered to exchange their company for 20 pct in Petropavlovsk. (Reporting by Diana Asonova and Polina Devitt; editing by Katya Golubkova)